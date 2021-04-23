JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.19. 153,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,345,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

