Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Coty in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

COTY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

