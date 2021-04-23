Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $140.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.