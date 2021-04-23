Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $22.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.55.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,652.06.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,457.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,393.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

