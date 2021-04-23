Jefferies Financial Group Comments on freenet AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of freenet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for freenet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $23.80 on Friday. freenet has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

