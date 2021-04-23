Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Banco Santander, S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.37 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.