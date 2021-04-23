Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPLP. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.