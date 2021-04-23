Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SMC Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SMC in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

SMCAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. SMC has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

