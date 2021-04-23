Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PG. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

