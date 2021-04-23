JELD-WEN (JELD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. JELD-WEN has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JELD stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

