JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FROG. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $50.08 on Friday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $3,032,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $3,833,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

