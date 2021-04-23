John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

