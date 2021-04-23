John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.