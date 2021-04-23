John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $311.57

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.57 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 305.80 ($4.00). John Laing Group shares last traded at GBX 309.40 ($4.04), with a volume of 405,690 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of John Laing Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 311.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.82 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

About John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.