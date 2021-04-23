John Newland Sells 4,500 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $183,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 594,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,223. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James upped their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

