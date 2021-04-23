Johnson Controls International (JCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

