Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

