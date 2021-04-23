Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $29,494.31 and $10,141.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.15 or 0.00676306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.28 or 0.07870966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

