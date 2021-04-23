Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $51,168.32 and approximately $12,089.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00067466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00056072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00671893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.92 or 0.07866628 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.