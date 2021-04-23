Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Holdings Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131 over the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

