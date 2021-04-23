JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €40.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.77 ($43.26).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

