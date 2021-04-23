JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,338.40 ($17.49). 2,190,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648,690. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,290.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,341.76. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.