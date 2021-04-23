JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $187,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

