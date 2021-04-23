JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 95,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

