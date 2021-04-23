JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.