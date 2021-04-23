JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.90 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 508.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.62% of Ducommun worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Ducommun by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Ducommun by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

