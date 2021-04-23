JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Ichor worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Ichor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ichor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ichor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

