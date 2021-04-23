JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Luminex worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.