JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.63% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

