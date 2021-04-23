JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.55 Million Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 257.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of NovaGold Resources worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

