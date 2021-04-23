JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $95.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $6.80 on Friday, reaching $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.64. Quidel has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

