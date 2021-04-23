JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 267,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of McAfee as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

