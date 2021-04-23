JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 58,865 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 276.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Mimecast worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $7,531,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $42.48 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,500 shares of company stock worth $5,992,325. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

