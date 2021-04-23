JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.22% of Asure Software worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 524.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

