JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SEPJF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $$45.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

