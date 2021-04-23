JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) to “Overweight”

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

GCMG opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $13,320,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $39,960,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

