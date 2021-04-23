JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.38% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.