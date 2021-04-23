JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.38% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36.

