JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Trading Down 7.7%

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) shares traded down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JTEKT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system and solenoid valves.

