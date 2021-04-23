JUIICE (JUI) Market Capitalization Reaches $300,209.49

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. JUIICE has a market cap of $300,209.49 and $441.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUIICE has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00076118 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUI is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

