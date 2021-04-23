JulSwap Market Cap Hits $37.64 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $37.64 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00272223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.08 or 0.99890519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00643257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.01050354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,752,677 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

