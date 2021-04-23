Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 158.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 393,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

