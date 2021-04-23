Jupiter Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.99 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $2.99 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00063187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00270180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003968 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00025573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00646996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.10 or 0.99968226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.87 or 0.01017463 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

