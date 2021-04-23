JUST (JST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $231.55 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. JUST has a total market capitalization of $231.55 million and $576.60 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00062276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00272146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.60 or 1.00428894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00646946 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.17 or 0.01029000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

