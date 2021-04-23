JustBet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $216,799.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $216,799.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00062073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,504.13 or 0.99875176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00640453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01015874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

