K21 (K21) Achieves Market Cap of $16.62 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00007335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and $1.70 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00067664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00093099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.92 or 0.00678242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.94 or 0.08248099 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

