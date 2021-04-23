Kadena Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.32 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $108.17 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00275412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.84 or 0.99792634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00636519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.68 or 0.01022628 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,450,695 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.