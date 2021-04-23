Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Shares Up 8.5%

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.50. 9,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 87,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kahoot! AS in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Kahoot! AS alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.