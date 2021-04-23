KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Trading Down 4.3%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. 17,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 942,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $601.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

