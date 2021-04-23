Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Katalyo has a market cap of $5.32 million and $1.92 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00651096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,153.59 or 1.00061472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.03 or 0.01038754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

