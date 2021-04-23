Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00314347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00027338 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

